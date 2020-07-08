Heat index values forecast to exceed 105°+ Thursday- Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As someone once said, hot and humid weather is nothing new. It’s the same song we hear, just a different summer.

That being said, it is something you need to take seriously. Once you begin to deal with heat index values of 105°+ it can become dangerous and a health concern. A heat advisory will likely be issued by Thursday.

Over the next few days, there will be a ridge of high pressure expanding across Arkansas from the west. This ridge will help increase our air temperatures to the middle 90s. When you factor in the high humidity, heat index values will range from 100-110 across the state. By the weekend, that range will narrow to 105 to 110+.

Some heat relief will be possible in the form of thunderstorms for some but don’t bank on it. You can see that potential with the Saturday heat index forecast image below. Temperatures in NW Arkansas appear lower as forecast guidance suggests thunderstorms will occur during peak heating.

Speaking of thunderstorms, given that the ridge will be centered to our west, that will place Arkansas under northwesterly wind flow aloft. This type of wind flow during the summer can encourage thunderstorm systems to form. These systems can produce brief downpours, excessive lightning, and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Make sure to take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated and cool if you have to be outside for long periods of time.