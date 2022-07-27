LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lately, the daily weather forecast has been extremely hot, leading meteorologist to use phrases like heat advisory and excessive heat warning. What exactly is the difference between the two?

Heat advisory

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory is issued when heat index values are expected to reach 105°F or hotter, or the temperature of 103°F or hotter.

For instance, the temperatures in Arkansas are expected to reach 99° Wednesday afternoon with heat index values about 105°, prompting heat advisories until 8 p.m.

Excessive Heat Warning

An excessive heat warning is issued when heat index values are expected to reach 110°F or hotter, or temperatures of 105°F or hotter, according to NWS. As of noon, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties are under an excessive heat warning.

What are the dangers of extreme heat?

Summer heat in Arkansas can cause residents to experience heat exhaustion and even a heat stroke. Signs of a heat stroke include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating and muscle cramps. Signs of a heat stroke include a throbbing headache, dry skin and loss of consciousness.

If you are experiencing heat exhaustion, find a place to cool down and hydrate. If you think you are experiencing a heat stroke, call 911.