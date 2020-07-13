Heat Advisory Tuesday for Central and South Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 9 PM Update- This time of year, forecasting a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS), can be a bit tricky and this time is no different. On Friday, data suggested that we would be dealing with a thunderstorm complex during the day on Saturday. Due to other factors developing yesterday to our northwest, that feature never materialized and it was noted during our late evening newscast on KARK.

Even then that doesn't mean we are out of the woods from see a few strong to severe thunderstorms but the threat is conditional for tonight. What does that mean? We once again have some factors that could play out over the state which could help prevent the complex from being able to hold itself together.