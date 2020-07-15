Heat Advisory Through Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The combination of high heat and humidity will continue across Arkansas on Thursday. As a result a heat advisory has been issued for much of the state through Thursday evening.

A heat advisory is issued with heat index values are forecast to reach and/or exceed 105 degrees. That is the threshold when your health can become a concern.

The heat index value is derived from combining the air temperature with the humidity that is in the air. This value is the representation of what it feels like to our bodies.

Make sure to take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated and cool down often if you have to be outside for long periods of time.