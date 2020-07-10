Heat Advisory Issued for South 1/2 of State Today, July 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- From 1 to 7 pm today, areas of south Arkansas will be under a heat advisory.

A heat advisory is issued with heat index values are forecast to reach and exceed 105 degrees. That is the threshold when your health can become a concern. The heat index value is derived from combining the true air temperature will the humidity that is in the air. This value is the representation of what it feels like outside to our bodies.

Make sure to take plenty of breaks today, stay hydrated and cool if you have to be outside for long periods of time.

Today will likely not be the only day we have to deal with high heat index values. Be prepared over the weekend and into next week for heat index values to surge past the century mark nearly every day.