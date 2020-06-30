Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service in Tulsa, OK has issued a heat advisory for far northwest Arkansas starting today and lasting until 8 p.m. CDT Thursday. Counties included are Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90’s the next few days, but adding in the humidity, it will feel more like the low 100’s.

The Little Rock office of the National Weather Service may issue a heat advisory for parts of central Arkansas Wednesday and/or Thursday as heat indices in the area will become dangerous.

Check back to this page for more updates this week.