The Little Rock Metro (Pulaski, Faulkner, Lonoke, & White) have been issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Friday. This is a threshold higher than the regular Heat Advisory. Heat Index Values should reach 110° or higher from Central AR and into East and NEA. The effects of the extreme heat are heightened with these higher sensible temperature values.

Most of Arkansas is under a Heat Advisory Friday. A Heat Advisory is issued when Heat Index Values (the effect the combination of high temperatures and high humidity have on what temperature we "feel") will be above 105°. This physically stresses the human body and puts us at risk for sickness or even death. Some are more susceptible than others such as the elderly and those already sick. Keep in mind that pets feel the heat too. They need to stay cool and drink plenty of cool water.