Heat Advisory for Portions of Arkansas Monday, August 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A heat advisory will be in effect Monday, August 10th, from Noon to 8 PM for Central, East, portions of the River Valley, and much of South Arkansas.

A heat advisory is issued with heat index values are forecast to reach and/or exceed 105 degrees. That is the threshold when your health can become a concern.

The heat index value is derived from combining the air temperature with the humidity that is in the air. This value is the representation of what it feels like to our bodies.

Make sure to take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated and cool down often if you have to be outside for long periods of time.

For tips to beat the heat and other heat-safety related concerns, click HERE.