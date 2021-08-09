Heat advisory in effect each afternoon through Thursday for much of the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- High heat and humidity have returned to Arkansas for the next several days. That is why a heat advisory has been issued for much of the state and will go into effect each afternoon through Thursday.

Air temperatures will range from the middle to upper 90s from Tuesday through Friday. Breezy weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday which should limit heat index values in many locations from reaching 105°+ which is the minimum temperature for a heat advisory to be issued. By Thursday, breezy weather should ease up which means heat index values will likely range from 105-110°.

Remember to slow down while working outside during the heat of the afternoon. Take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks. Eat smaller meals, but eat more frequently. Wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, preferably made of cotton. Stay in air-conditioning as much as possible.