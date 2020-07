LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- At 5 PM CDT, Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90 mph.

This is the first hurricane to make landfall on the U.S. for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and the first named hurricane as well for this year.

Hanna will continue to track west and weaken as it moves onshore eventually crossing into Mexico, Sunday.

Parts of South Texas could see as much as 15 inches of rainfall from this storm as well.