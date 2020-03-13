1  of  4
Hail, Wind Main Storm Reports From Thursday Severe Weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As thunderstorms, some strong to severe, developed and moved through the state Thursday evening (3/12/2020), the main concern was for large hail and damaging straight-line winds. Although the threat was lower but not zero, an isolated tornado or two could not be discounted.

Our forecast concerns did verify based on the storm reports received from last night’s event. All reports except one which was flash flooding were either wind or hail.

Although we did have two tornado warnings issued for one storm across parts of NE Arkansas, no tornado report was issued. The National Weather Service has checked with local officials in those areas and they have not found any tornado-related damage as of noon on Friday.

