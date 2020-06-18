Get Ready: Plume of Saharan Dust headed towards the U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Don’t worry, this is normal and happens nearly every year. When the Trade winds increase between the equator and the 30 degrees north latitude line, it will help kick up dust off the Sahara Desert. Since there is nothing to block it once it departs off the west coast of Africa, dust can be carried west to Central and North America.

How will the dust affect us? It will create a bit more haziness in the atmosphere in the U.S. but it will also help create more vivid sunsets. This dust is an important part of tropical development as well. Every single rain drop that forms in the atmosphere has to develop on what we call the condensation nuclei. That nuclei can be different types of particles suspended in the atmosphere. In this particle case, it is a tiny spec of the Sahara Desert.