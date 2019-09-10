Full ‘Harvest’ Moon this Friday the 13th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A full moon is expected on what is considered to be the most superstitious day of the year, Friday the 13th.

In Arkansas, the Full Harvest Moon will occur just before midnight this Friday. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the Autumnal Equinox which is Monday, September 23rd. According to NASA, the moon will appear full this Thursday night through Sunday.

To make this occurrence more unique, this full moon will also be a micromoon. A micromoon occurs when the point of the moon’s orbit is farthest from Earth, known as apogee. This is the opposite of the familiar supermoon, where the moon appears larger due to it’s orbit being at the point closest to Earth, known as perigee.

As of the latest forecast, sky conditions will be favorable for viewing the Micro Harvest Moon in Central Arkansas. Expect mostly clear skies with an overnight low in the lower 70s.