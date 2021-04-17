Frost/Freezing overnight temps look likely for many by mid-week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tuesday night (4/20) into Wednesday morning (4/21), we are still monitoring the concern of temperatures dropping into the frost/freeze range.

Right now, it looks like the duration that we could be at those ranges would be around 3-5 hours. The shorter duration (3 hours) would be more to the south and the longer duration (5 hours) to the north.

Temperatures will be warmer Wednesday night into Thursday morning for many but portions of the N 1/2 of the state could still briefly return to frost/freeze temps.

If you have planted anything that is sensitive to temperatures in this range, make preparations to cover them.

While brief cool spells in April are not unusual, many across the state have already gone past their average last frost date. The average last frost date means it is the average last date when a temperature of 36 F or colder would occur.

The odds of recording a temperature of 36 F or colder within two weeks past the average last frost date is ~10%. It looks like that 10% chance will happen for many.