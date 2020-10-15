Frost advisory issued for Friday morning, Oct 16

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Thanks to a cold front that is sliding through the state today, October 15, much cooler and drier air will move in behind it tonight.

Temperatures will mainly drop into the 40s tonight but there will be some areas across the northern third that could cool to the middle 30s. Frost will be possible.

Since we are still in the growing season, a frost advisory has been issued to give those in this area a heads up about taking care of sensitive vegetation that may not do well with those numbers.