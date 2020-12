LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The National Weather Service out of Little Rock, Arkansas has issued both a freeze warning (purple counties) and a frost advisory (light blue counties) that will go into effect tonight at midnight and last until 9 am, Monday.

The frost and freeze warnings were issued due to the warmer than usual November nights which has kept many in this area from experiencing temperatures in the frost range (~36 F) and freeze range (at or below 32 F).