Freezing Temperatures Possible Starting Thursday morning, November 4.

It’s been a while, more than 190 days (April 20-22), since Arkansas has experienced temperatures as cold as they could be Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

After chilly, rainy weather Tuesday-Wednesday, clouds may clear out Wednesday night in Central North Arkansas which will allow temperatures to drop to near freezing or possibly below freezing. With clouds holding on in Central and South Arkansas a freeze doesn’t look likely in Central and South AR. However, frosty conditions are possible Friday and/or Saturday mornings.

So, it’s time to disconnect water houses, install your outdoor faucet covers, bring in or cover non-hardy plants, and remember pets and livestock need protection from the cold too.

