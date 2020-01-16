Breaking News
Booneville man reportedly in a coma after being shocked while working on power lines

Freezing Rain Possible Thursday Night/Friday Morning, January 16 & 17 in NWA

Weather Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered rain showers moving northward Thursday night will move into cold air in the northern Ouachitas and Ozarks that may be at or just below freezing. This could lead to some freezing rain in the overnight hours into Friday morning in West, NW, and North Central Arkansas. No other wintry weather like sleet or snow is expected. So, Friday morning may start off with some icy roads and/or bridges and overpasses in that part of the state.

Check the latest road conditions at http://idrivearkansas.com

