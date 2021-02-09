Freezing Rain Likely Wednesday Evening – Thursday Morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued ahead of a winter weather event that will produce the biggest impacts from freezing rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning, February 10-11, 2021.

Arctic air will push through Arkansas Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will drop temperatures to near and below freezing for most of the state including central Arkansas. At the same time an upper-level trough will be swinging through and produce precipitation. This will likely come in the form of freezing drizzle and eventually freezing rain as it intensifies.

Much of central and north Arkansas will deal with the freezing rain and potential for ice accumulation. South Arkansas, however, will primarily be dealing with rainfall as temperatures south will not be freezing.

It is possible that 1/4″ of ice accumulates on roads, bridges, trees, and even powerlines. This much ice is significant. Travel may be dangerous Wednesday night and Thursday morning as roads become slippery, and some power outages may occur. If ice accumulation estimates increase to above 1/4″, more widespread power outages & travel problems are likely.

A Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning may be issued to replace the watch when the start of the storm nears.