Freezing Drizzle/Rain possible in North AR. Winter Weather Advisory issued.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With multiple reports of freezing drizzle and icing occurring on roads and multiple reports of accidents in Van Buren, Stone, and Izard counties, those counties have been added to the Winter Weather Advisory for freezing drizzle and/or light freezing rain.

Freezing drizzle/light rain is possible today in north Arkansas and in northwest Arkansas.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Fulton, Baxter, Marion, Searcy, Newton and Boone counties until noon CST. If temperatures stay below freezing past noon, the Winter Weather Advisory could be extended through the afternoon hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 6 PM CST, Monday for Carroll, Madison, Washington and Benton counties for freezing drizzle/light rain that could lead to slick spots of roads & overpasses.

When temperatures are below freezing and the drizzle or light rain occurs, a thin glaze of ice will be possible on roads and especially on bridges/overpasses. Since the precipitation will be light (only a few hundredths of an inch), no significant power outages are anticipated.

Very light and spotty freezing drizzle will also be possible in other places in north Arkansas and parts of central Arkansas Monday morning until 10 AM cst. This includes: Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Lonoke, Yell, Pulaski, Perry, Pope Prairie, Saline, Sharp, Stone and Van Buren counties.