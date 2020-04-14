Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories for Wednesday Morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for much of northwest Arkansas, as well as parts of north and west central Arkansas until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in these locations will drop to or below freezing overnight through Wednesday morning.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of central, northeast and east Arkansas until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in these locations will likely stay above freezing, but warrant the production of frost through Wednesday morning.

Cold conditions can kill sensitive vegetation. Bring in any plants that you can, and try to cover the ones you cannot bring in. Also, bring inside any outdoor pets to keep them warm overnight. Outdoor pipes will be susceptible to potentially bursting.