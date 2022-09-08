Pleasant weather is on the way for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Temperatures should be comfortable for tailgating in Fayetteville. Sunny skies are expected with temperatures starting out in the lower 70s.
By kickoff at 11 AM temperatures are still expected to be in the 70s with light northerly winds. A few more clouds will drift into the area but overall plenty of sunshine will be present.
By the end of the game, temperatures will have warmed up to seasonal values in the mid-80s under partly sunny skies. Rain chances look to hold off on the game. They will start to increase close to the dinner time out.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.