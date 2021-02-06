Flyover of the Space Station Sunday evening

The International Space Station (ISS) orbits 248 miles above the Earth’s surface once every 90 minutes or so but when it passes over a specific area just after sunrise or sunset, it’s structure reflects sunlight and is easily visible. A great viewing opportunity is expected Sunday evening in Arkansas with skies expected to be clear to partly cloudy.

In central Arkansas the ISS, which appears as a bright, slow moving “star”, will be visible Sunday evening beginning at 6:12pm just above the northwest horizon, travel nearly just about overhead, and disappear near the southeast horizon at 6:19pm. If you got a nice zoom lens and some skill, you can even try to catch a close up shot—we’ve had viewers in the past capture a photo that even showed the structure of the solar arrays! For specific times in your location and for future flyovers, visit Spot The Station. Keep looking up!