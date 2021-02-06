Flyover of the Space Station Sunday evening

Weather Headlines

The International Space Station (ISS) orbits 248 miles above the Earth’s surface once every 90 minutes or so but when it passes over a specific area just after sunrise or sunset, it’s structure reflects sunlight and is easily visible. A great viewing opportunity is expected Sunday evening in Arkansas with skies expected to be clear to partly cloudy.

In central Arkansas the ISS, which appears as a bright, slow moving “star”, will be visible Sunday evening beginning at 6:12pm just above the northwest horizon, travel nearly just about overhead, and disappear near the southeast horizon at 6:19pm. If you got a nice zoom lens and some skill, you can even try to catch a close up shot—we’ve had viewers in the past capture a photo that even showed the structure of the solar arrays! For specific times in your location and for future flyovers, visit Spot The Station. Keep looking up!

