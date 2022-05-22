LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Before we can even dry up from our most recent storms, we are already looking to the next round. This time the concern isn’t for hail or tornadoes, but for flooding.

A slow-moving storm will begin to enter Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. It will start off as very heavy rain and thunderstorms. As the storm moves to the north, the cold front associated with it will stall over us. Heavy rain will continue into much of Wednesday.

With more than 24 hours of rain, parts of the state could see 4-6″. Right now it is looking like Southwest Arkansas will see the most with lesser amounts as you move to the north and east.

After the rain moves out we will see a large area of high pressure that will keep us sunny and warm through the weekend!

