The Ouachita River at Camden and down to Calion and points southward down to the Louisiana state line are under a Flood Warning until further notice.
At 9:30, Thursday morning, the level of the Ouachita River at Camden was at 28.51′. That is more than two and a half feet above flood state (26.0′). At the current level Sandy Beach park and portions of the Riverwalk area off Washington Street are inundated. The river is forecasted to crest at 30′ Sunday morning at 7 AM. At 30′ AR Hwy 7 north of Camden will flood and there will be nearby detours. Some county roads north and east of Camden will have some flooding.
Flood Warning on the Ouachita River at Camden
