LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our picture-perfect weekend is coming to an end and the weather will change from sunny and warm to windy and stormy. Over the last week, the Arkansas Storm team has been watching this round of strong storms for the potential of severe weather. Arkansas is not expected to see damaging hail, winds, or tornadoes with these storms, but we are anticipating flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of Southern Arkansas from Monday at 7 PM to Tuesday at 4 PM. Heavy rain may result in flooding of rivers and other low-lying flood-prone locations.

A flood watch is in effect for counties highlighted in green.

Most of Monday will remain dry, especially in Eastern Arkansas. The heaviest rain moves in Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Cloudy skies and showers will linger all the way into Wednesday. Watch the video below for the hour-by-hour forecast. ↓

This rain will actually help the extreme drought conditions that Southern Arkansas is experiencing. Locations that are expected to see the highest rain totals are where the drought conditions are the worst. Southeast Arkansas could see as much as 5″ of rain!

Severe weather is not likely in the Natural State but is a big concern for our neighbors to the south. The Storm Prediction Center says there’s the potential for significant tornadoes for the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast. It will be a multi-day event with tornadoes possible from Texas to the Carolinas. If you have family in these locations, tell them to be weather aware and have a shelter plan in place.

Continue to get your latest weather information from the Arkansas Storm Team!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.