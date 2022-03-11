LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Now that most of the snow has wrapped up across the Natural State, our focus is now on bitter cold temperatures.

Behind the snow will be a sharp drop in temperatures. With temperatures quickly dropping below freezing there is a chance for a flash freeze. This would cause patchy black ice Saturday morning. Most roads should dry out before they drop below 32° but elevated roads like bridges and overpasses may be slick. Take it slow if you venture out Saturday morning.

Black ice isn’t the only concern. Very cold air coupled with a gusty northerly wind will make for dangerous wind chills. Here are the forecasted wind chills for Saturday morning. ↓

Wind chills Saturday morning.

Normally wind chills in the single digits and teens wouldn’t be too big of a deal, but because it has been so mild lately and since it’s March it may catch some people by surprise.

Whenever it gets this cold it is important to bring your pets inside, make sure your hoses are disconnected, and cover any plants that may be sensitive to subfreezing temperatures.

Fortunately, these cold temperatures will be short-lived. After another subfreezing morning, temperatures will get back into the 60s Sunday afternoon!

