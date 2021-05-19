Flash flooding threat continues for parts of central and southwest Arkansas through Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The threat for flash flooding continues throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday as multiple rounds of rain are still in the forecast. Where heavy rain falls, flash flooding may occur as the ground is already supersaturated from rainfall Monday and Tuesday.

A line of storms trained across central Arkansas for several hours Tuesday evening. When storms train, the barely move and impact the same area for a long time. When this occurs, high rainfall totals and flash flooding are often likely.

Several roads were closed Tuesday night due to impassible conditions and rising water. Water rescues were also reported around the Bryant and Sardis area in Saline County. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management also reported at least four homes and eight cars impacted by the flooding, resulting in 15 people being rescued. By Wednesday morning, previously closed roads were re-opened.

With additional rainfall on the way over the next couple days, the trouble areas to watch for flash flooding are where rainfall totals have been the highest and where flash flooding has already occurred earlier in the week. These areas include parts of central and southwest Arkansas, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

As far as how much more rain is to come, an additional 0.5-1.5″ may fall in the western half of the state. Localized amounts closer to 2 inches will be possible in far western/southwestern Arkansas.

Rises on rivers and streams are also possible. The areas to watch are around the Ouachita, Saline and Little Missouri Rivers. The Arkansas River may rise a little later in the week with Petit Jean and Fource Lafave also following suit.

Flash Flooding Safety:

What do you do when flash flooding is possible or already occurring? Follow these guidelines or click HERE:

Move to higher ground quickly

Don’t try to pass roadways with standing or flowing water

Stay away from flood prone areas like near streams, creeks, culverts, rivers, drainage ditches

Stay out of floodwaters

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, be sure to check back here for new information.

