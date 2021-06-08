Flash flooding reported across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service is reporting several flash floods happening across the Natural State Tuesday, all coming after the state was slammed with rain and severe weather.

As of noon Tuesday, more than a foot of rain had fallen in southeast Arkansas, 4.5 inches had fallen in parts of southern Pulaski County, 5.5 inches near De Queen and nearly five inches in Crawford County.

As of 1 p.m., 3.15 inches of rain has fallen in Little Rock in the last 48 hours.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department said there was water across Highway 114 between Rison and Calmer around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Highway 114 was closed Tuesday morning due to high water.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said early Tuesday morning that there was “substantial” water over several roads in Star City.

In Desha County, the sheriff’s department said there was water over roads around McGehee as well as several county roads Tuesday morning. A fire department also said there is widespread flash flooding across Dumas with water in several homes and numerous streets flooded. According to the highway department, a section of Highway 1 was closed Tuesday due to high water.

According to the National Weather Service, a spotter reported numerous areas near Varner in Lincoln County were covered by water. A portion of U.S. Highway 425 was closed Tuesday morning due to high water.

In Pulaski County, flash flooding was reported near Timber Ridge, where a creek flooded outside its banks.

In Grant Count, the highway department said a section of Highway 46 is closed due to high water.

Flash Flooding Safety:

What do you do when flash flooding is possible or already occurring? Follow these guidelines or click HERE :

Move to higher ground quickly

Don’t try to pass roadways with standing or flowing water

Stay away from flood-prone areas like near streams, creeks, culverts, rivers, drainage ditches

Stay out of floodwaters

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see

