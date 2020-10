Update 11 AM, MondayTropical Storm Zeta has a maximum sustained wind of 70 mph as of 11 AM, Monday. It is close to becoming a hurricane. Hurricane status is reached when the maximum sustained wind reaches 74 mph. It will make landfall Monday evening on the northern Yucatan Peninsula Monday evening as a Category 1 hurricane. The Yucatan may weaken it, but it will not be on land long. It will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico by sunrise Tuesday. The southern gulf waters are warm, so it should restrengthen to a hurricane if it weakens while over land.

Landfall is expected Wednesday evening as a weak category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm Wednesday evening somewhere along the SE Louisiana coast. The path will be away from Arkansas, but tropical moisture will likely be shoved in and over the cool air at the surface in Arkansas and widespread heavy rain of 1-2" is likely Wednesday night - Thursday morning in Arkansas.

See more interesting notes on Zeta in the original post below