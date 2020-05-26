Flash Flood Watch Until Wednesday Evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the western half of the state of Arkansas until 7 p.m Wednesday.

This part of the state has already seen ample rainfall over the past few days, stretching back to last week. Parts of southwest Arkansas has picked up 4-6 inches of rain. Super saturated soil will lead to the potential for flash flooding to occur in these areas as runoff from additional rainfall will not seep into the ground.

A large area of low pressure will remain almost stationary over Oklahoma and northern Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the counter-clockwise wind flow of a low pressure system, a stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will flow from south to north. With a moisture-rich environment in place, rain and storm development is likely to be scattered in nature across Arkansas (and many other neighboring states to the east) for the next few days.

Forecast models have trimmed back on large rainfall estimations. Our meteorologists predict an additional one to three inches of rain across central and west Arkansas over the next 48 hours. There may be localized higher amounts recorded, especially where thunderstorms produce downpours.

With the threat of flash flooding in the forecast, we encourage you to review safety procedures for flash flooding. To do so, click the here.