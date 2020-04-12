Flash Flood Watch Sunday

With most of the state having already received an inch or more of rain by 11 AM, especially in South AR, and more rain to go, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in East and Northeast Arkansas until 1:00 a.m., Monday.

Rainfall totals up until 11 AM.

Two to fives inches of rain is likely today in East and NE Arkansas. Much of Central and South Arkansas will also receive similar amounts of rain. As of the posting of this web article, these East and NE AR counties were the only counties under a Flash Flood Watch.