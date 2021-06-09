Flash flood watch extended through 1 PM, Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Over the last few days, areas of Arkansas have been dealt with one flooding rain after the next. Unfortunately, more heavy rainfall is forecast through Thursday in areas that don’t need any more rain. This is why our flash flood watch which was set to expire today has been extended until 1 PM, Thursday.

LAST 48 HOURS:

Above are incredible rainfall amounts that have occurred in just the last 48-hours according to radar estimations. Areas in eastern Arkansas have been hit hardest with amounts in excess of one foot of rain.

That amount of rain in a short period of time has equated to vast flooding of fields, homes, and roadways.

A rainfall observer in Rohwer (Desha County) recorded 19.22″ of rainfall. That is the 2nd highest rainfall amount to ever be recorded in Arkansas for a 48-hour period. The highest is 21.45″ that was observed in Danville, AR back in December of 1982.

TONIGHT- THURSDAY:

As mentioned above, more rainfall is forecast and south Arkansas is once again targeted. Through 5 PM, Thursday, an additional 2-4″ of rain is forecast with isolated 4″+ amounts not impossible from occurring.

Timing-wise, additional showers and storms should pick up in coverage again after midnight and remain persistent through Thursday morning. By the afternoon, the pattern that has caused this deluge should move far enough to the east to allow on isolated shower/storm coverage going into Friday.

By Saturday night, we will need to keep an eye on a new wave of showers and storms that could add to the current high rainfall totals. There would be a flash flooding risk with it as well.

