Flash Flood Threat Until Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Arkansas until Thursday morning. The Watch will expire for some SW Arkansas counties at 7 PM, Wednesday. The rest of the state’s Flash Flood Watches are in effect until 7 AM, Thursday.



Recent rains and additional rains that will continue through the week will aggravate the flooding issue in the state. A stationary upper-level pattern will continue to transition disturbances through the state that will interact with the very humid air flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico into Arkansas. This will produce rounds of heavy-rain-producing thunderstorms.



With saturated to nearly saturated soils in much of the state, especially in West AR, hardly any additional rain can produce nearly instant flash flooding. The Southeast River Forecast Center branch of the National Weather Service gives Flash Flood Guidance reports regularly. It is a good indication of how much rain has to fall before Flash Flooding starts. In West Arkansas, it is less than 0.25″. In Central Arkansas it is as low as 1.5″.





When heavy rain starts, a Flash Flood Warning may soon follow. Heed that warning. There will be road closures due to flooding. Obey those closures. Do not drive around the barricades. You can be fined if caught. The state has already had too many high water rescues this week. No more are needed. Remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown.