LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Over the last few days the weather has been cloudy and rainy across much of Arkansas. All this rain is making up for the drought conditions we had in July and is helping reduce fire danger across the entire region.

This latest round of rain mainly fell in southern Arkansas with little to no rain north of Interstate 40. If you remember back to last week, we saw large rain totals over the northern half of the state with little to no rain over southern Arkansas.

Last week’s rain to the north coupled with this week’s rain to the south has led to a huge change in our fire danger and burn bans!

Just two weeks ago all of southern and central Arkansas was under high fire danger and there were 26 counties under burn bans. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is only one county under a burn ban, and the entire state has low fire danger.

The forecast calls for another round of heavy rain next week so expect the low fire danger to continue!

