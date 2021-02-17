February 2021 Becomes Snowiest February on Record for Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – February 2021 is now the snowiest February on record for Little Rock. Records date back to the late 1800s. Below are the top five snowiest February’s on record:
1. 2021 – 14.5″- And still counting
2. 1921 – 13.1″
3. 1905 – 9.9″
4. 1979 – 9.8″
5. 1966 – 9.6″
This month’s 14.5″ also makes February 2021 the 2nd snowiest month ever recorded in Arkansas weather history. January 1918 still stands at #1 with 20.0″ for the month. With more snow still ongoing, this record could be tested.