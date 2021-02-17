February 2021 Becomes Snowiest February on Record for Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With an arctic airmass in place and the first of two winter storms this week bringing several inches of snow to every square mile of the state, this set us up to see record temperatures being tested. Some records were just simply shattered.

Above are just some of the significant record lows that occurred this Tuesday morning. As you can see, a number of locations went below zero for the first in 60 years. Arkadelphia has never recorded a temperature this cold and their records date back to 1899.