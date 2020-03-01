February 2020 Weather Wrap Up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Now that we have wrapped up our second month of 2020, let’s take a look back at some of the weather data.

Looking at the temperature image above, the month of February remained a steady roller coaster ride as we varied from above normal for a few days then back down to below normal. This pattern repeated itself from the beginning to the end of this month.

Even with the large swings in temperatures, we did manage to have our average high temperature for Feb. 2020, end up being right at normal for where the average should be.

The average low was a little above normal this month compared to normal but not by much.

As we change gears to look at rainfall, there is something to point out about this month. Do you see a single Friday or Saturday that recorded rainfall? No!

Even though our weather pattern remained fairly active throughout the month, we did manage to get a ridge of high pressure to stick around for a couple of days between systems to allow us some nice weather. Again it was brief because, by each Sunday, we had yet another low-pressure system gearing up to bring more rain.

The total for this month did end up above average with the 2019-2020 winter season as well.

When looking at the total rain for 2020, we have our running tally at 12.86″ which is about 5 inches above normal from where we should be for this time of year.

As mentioned above, with all of these low-pressure systems constantly impacting the state, that didn’t give much time for sunny weather. In fact, we only recorded 5 days where we had very little to no cloud cover! We did have 16 cloudy days recorded but how does that compare to what we should typically see in February? Well, it’s not that far off. The normal number of cloudy days the Little Rock experiences for February is 14. This February was only slightly above normal.