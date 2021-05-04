EF-1 tornado from last night’s storms confirmed in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe storms ravaged the Natural State last night and this morning. Storm reports consisted of mainly thunderstorm wind damage with trees falling and power lines downed in several counties.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, OK confirmed an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 95-105 mph touched down in Sequoyah County (Oklahoma) and Crawford County (Arkansas).

Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service stated they were continuing to survey a second area of damage in Crawford County.

With the addition of this tornado, the total 2021 tornado count for Arkansas is now 12.