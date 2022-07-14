LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday a new drought monitor was released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Current drought conditions have worsened across the state compared to last week. These conditions are valid through July 12th.

All of northern and parts of eastern and southwestern Arkansas are now under a moderate drought. The rest of the state is seeing unseasonably dry conditions.

The next update of the drought monitor is expected Thursday, July 21st.