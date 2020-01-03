A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM, Friday, January 3 in parts of Central and West Arkansas. Pulaski County is not included. Four counties in SW AR, Howard, Sevier, Little River, and Miller counties have a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM.
Remember to drive with your low beams while it is foggy. If you have to use your windshield wipers, you also need to remember to have your low beam headlights on.
Dense Fog Advisory Friday Morning
