Tropical Storm Delta Rapidly Intensifying

Tropical Storm Delta has been rapidly strengthening and now has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph just shy of hurricane strength (74 mph). Continued strengthening is expected through Wednesday with Delta expected to become a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds. Increasing shear and cooler Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are expected to begin to impact Delta Thursday into Friday with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph expected at landfall in south central Louisiana Friday afternoon. A track to the northeast is expected after landfall with minimal impacts expected in Arkansas.