December 2020 Weather Review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The final month of 2020 has come to a close. That sentence may have some mixed feelings for many.

In this article though, we will focus on the weather data side of things and highlight what data stood out.

Let’s start with temperatures. There were 17 days where the temperature registered above normal, 13 days below, and one day that was normal.

Looking at this more in-depth, the average high temperature ended up being above normal while low temperatures were actually below. Once combined, this leads to a +0.8° departure from normal.

While better than the nearly three-inch deficit that November registered for rain, December still came up a tad short. As you can see by the calendar much of the month was dry with nearly all of the month’s rain total occurring on four of the days that recorded rain.

Moving on to sky cover, with fewer rainy days, that did translate to more sunny to mostly sunny days. In all, we only had six cloudy days in December.