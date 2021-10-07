Days are getting Shorter!

Well, maybe not the days but the amount of daylight we see here in Arkansas as well as the rest of the northern hemisphere quickly dwindles during October. Since the Earth’s axis is tiled 23½° from due north and is heading toward the Winter Solstice in late December, our sunrises are getting later and our sunsets are getting earlier. In addition to our shorter “days” you may have also noticed the sun isn’t nearly as high in the sky as it was over the summer.

Here are some examples of the amount of daylight change that occurs from the start to the end of October:

Little Rock -1 hour and 2 minutes

Texarkana -59 minutes

Fayetteville -1 hour and 5 minutes

If you think we’re losing a lot of daylight think again. The amount of daylight loss increases dramatically more the farther north a location is form the Equator. The city of Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, the northernmost city in the United States, loses 5 hours and 59 minutes from October 1 to October 31!