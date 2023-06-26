Arkansans will face the hottest weather of the year this week. Coupled with the power outages from Sunday’s severe storms and lack of air conditioning for many Arkansans, extreme temperatures will be more problematic.

Afternoon temps could come close to record highs from 2012 in Little Rock.

The hottest Little Rock has been so far in 2023 is 99°F from Sunday, June 25th. It hit 94°F Monday afternoon, and Tuesday is forecast to be in the mid to upper 90s across central Arkansas.

As the saying goes, it’s not the heat, but the humidity. For the case this week, it’s both.

Heat index forecast from the European weather model.

Temperatures climb to the triple digits by mid-week, but it’s going to feel worse than that. By Wednesday, it will feel closer to 110°F in Little Rock. These dangerously hot conditions will last through the rest of the work week.

It is imperative people pay close attention to their bodies this week. Stay hydrated and as cool as possible. If your job requires you to work outside, avoid the peak heating hours of the day during the afternoon, and try to complete work outside in the early morning.

Pets should also avoid peak heating of the day. Pavement can get much hotter than the outside temperature, especially in direct sunlight. TIP: Place the back of your hand on the pavement & count 5 seconds. If it is too hot for your hand, then it is too hot for your pet’s paws.

Heat advisories have already been issued for this week, and more are expected for parts of the state. In Little Rock, a Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index value is 105°F+ or the air temperature is 103°F+. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat indices are forecast at 110°F+ or the outside temp is 105°F+.

The temperature criteria increases for states farther south across the nation.

The big question now is: when will it cool down? Temperatures are not expected to drop to more seasonable conditions (90°F for highs and 70°F for lows) until the end of the weekend on Sunday, July 2nd.