Cooler and Wetter Weather Coming

While we’ll enjoy dry weather and a warming trend over the next few days, the weather will get wetter late this weekend. A storm system will move into the Southern Plains Sunday and Monday bringing with increasing rain chances. As colder moves south from the upper Midwest, a wintry mix is possible late Sunday into Monday along the Missouri State Line. On Monday, as the storm system exits to the east, rain may end as a wintry mix over the rest of north into central Arkansas as well with temperatures expected to fall into the 30s.

