LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Burns bans continue to go up in Arkansas counties Wednesday as the hot and dry conditions create increasing fire hazards.

By noon Wednesday. the number of counties under a burn ban is up to 22, mostly in the northern part of the state, with Franklin, Johnson, Carroll, Marion, Searcy, Stone, Izard, Fulton, Sharp, Independence, White and Greene counties added to Tuesday’s list.

To the west, Polk and Howard counties have also declared burn bans.

Tuesday burn bans were set in eight counties: Pope, Van Buren, Cleburne, Polk, Madison, Randolph, Craighead and Poinsett.

Faulkner County in central Arkansas is the most recent to declare a burn ban.

The Arkansas counties under burn ban as of noon on July 6 include:

Carroll

Cleburne

Craighead

Faulkner

Franklin

Fulton

Greene

Howard

Independence

Izard

Johnson

Madison

Marion

Poinsett

Polk

Pope

Randolph

Searcy

Sharp

Stone

Van Buren

White

Arkansas Forestry has the north and west of the state under a moderate wildfire risk. The National Drought Information System has 32% of Arkansas under “abnormally dry” conditions, generally encompassing northern and eastern Arkansas.