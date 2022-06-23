LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Calling all stargazers! This month, a planetary alignment has been occurring, and it will be peaking this week.

Throughout June, five planets have been lined up in the southeastern sky. The best time to view this alignment will be Friday morning.

View of the orbital paths for the planetary alignment.

Observers will see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. Neptune and Uranus will also be a part of this planetary alignment, however these two planets are too dim to be spotted with the naked eye.

If you’d like to catch this planetary line, you should start looking up at the sky just before dawn. The planets will be from the east to the south across the sky. The best view will be in the southern hemisphere, however we should still have a good view across the natural state.

Sky view of the planetary alignment.

You’ll also be able to see the waning crescent Moon Friday morning. This will be visible between Venus and Mars.

Here across the natural state, viewing should be great for the planet parade. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s by dawn Friday morning. A few clouds will be possible overnight, but overall conditions are expected to be mostly clear.

A five planet parade like Friday’s hasn’t happened since 2004 and if you miss this year’s planetary alignment, the next one wont occur until 2040.