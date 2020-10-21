Average Date of First Frost/Freeze in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to data acquired by the National Weather Service in Little Rock, many locations in Arkansas typically see their first frost during the last couple weeks of October into the first week of November.

The first frost usually comes earliest in north Arkansas, especially in locations of higher elevations, as colder air typically impacts these areas before the rest of the state.

For most of the state, the first frost occurs by November 2.

This year (2020), the first frost for north Arkansas actually occurred earlier than average. The first frost advisory of the season was issued for the night of October 15 as temperatures were forecast to fall to the mid-30’s.

Frost occurs when water vapor (gas) becomes a solid, forming ice crystals on outdoor surfaces. Frost can form when temperatures are below freezing or slightly above it.

These dates, however, differ when you look at the average date of the first freeze.

The first freeze marks the average date in which temperatures temperatures for the season dip to or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Many locations in Arkansas typically see their first freeze during the last few days of October and first couple weeks of November.

Fayetteville to Mountain Home, Jonesboro and northward usually see the freeze by October 31. The rest of the state sees the first freeze between November 1 and November 16 – though most locations see a freeze by November 10.

See how low temperatures will go and if there’s any frost in the forecast or freezing temperatures this week by watching the latest forecast video here.