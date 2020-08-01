August Weather Fun Facts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- August is the month that holds a few significant points when it comes to weather data.

For one, this is the point in the year when normal high and low temperatures begin the downward trend.

Based on 30 years of statistical data, August also represents the time of the year when we usually see the least amount of rainfall as well.

During the month of July we lost about 30 minutes of daylight, this month is the point when we start to ramp up that loss. From the first to the 31st, we will lose close to an hour of daylight.