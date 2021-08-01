August Weather Fun Facts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- August is the month that holds a few significant points when it comes to weather data.

For one, this is the point in the year when normal high and low temperatures begin the downward trend.

Based on 30 years of statistical data, August comes in as the second driest for rainfall. Generally, we should see just a little more than three inches of rain for the whole month. September is statistically the driest month for Little Rock.

During the month of July, we lost about 30 minutes of daylight, this month is the point when we start to ramp up that loss. From the first to the 31st, we will lose close to an hour of daylight.